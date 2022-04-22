Analysts Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Agiliti reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AGTI opened at $21.73 on Friday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,127 shares of company stock worth $2,634,379 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

