Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $458.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

