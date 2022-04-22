Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Argo Group International posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

NYSE ARGO opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

