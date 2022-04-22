Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

NYSE T traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,333,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,573,527. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

