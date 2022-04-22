Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.80. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

