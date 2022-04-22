Analysts Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

