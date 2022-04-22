Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Community also posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

