Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
