Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.52. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 16,388,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,528,848. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

