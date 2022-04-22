Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Materion reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,038. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $66.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

