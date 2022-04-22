Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

RSG traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,478. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

