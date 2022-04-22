Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.15. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

