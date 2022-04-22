Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $53.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.13 million and the lowest is $49.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $213.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $229.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $278.83 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,069 shares of company stock valued at $572,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

