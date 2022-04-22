Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Yumanity Therapeutics reported sales of $3.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.22% and a negative net margin of 491.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.18 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

