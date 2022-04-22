Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE BKR opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

