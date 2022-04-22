Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.09.

CCO opened at C$35.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.68 and a one year high of C$41.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.