Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ES. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

ES stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

