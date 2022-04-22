Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
