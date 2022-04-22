Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.04.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,367.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

