Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

