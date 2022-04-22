Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

