Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2022 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2022 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/8/2022 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2022 – Kosmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.50 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Kosmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kosmos Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Kosmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2022 – Kosmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.70 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

