Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zalando (FRA: ZAL) in the last few weeks:
- 4/19/2022 – Zalando was given a new €95.00 ($102.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/11/2022 – Zalando was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/7/2022 – Zalando was given a new €76.00 ($81.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/6/2022 – Zalando was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.
- 4/5/2022 – Zalando was given a new €84.00 ($90.32) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/4/2022 – Zalando was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/21/2022 – Zalando was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/10/2022 – Zalando was given a new €90.00 ($96.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/8/2022 – Zalando was given a new €77.00 ($82.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/7/2022 – Zalando was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/3/2022 – Zalando was given a new €74.00 ($79.57) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/2/2022 – Zalando was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.
- 3/2/2022 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($91.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €110.00 ($118.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €118.00 ($126.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €111.00 ($119.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €96.00 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €101.00 ($108.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €97.00 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 3/1/2022 – Zalando was given a new €96.50 ($103.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
FRA ZAL traded down €1.11 ($1.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €42.33 ($45.52). 1,148,786 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.48. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($53.61).
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
