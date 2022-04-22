Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) PT at $73.44

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

