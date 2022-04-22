Analysts Set Expectations for Aviva plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aviva in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pearse now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aviva’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.90) to GBX 520 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

