Analysts Set Expectations for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $11.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.44.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.81 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

