Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $99.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $191.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $99.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.41.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

