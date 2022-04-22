Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $115.00.

4/12/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00.

3/31/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

3/9/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $89.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 104.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 662,979 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PayPal by 249.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

