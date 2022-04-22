Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ: ATAX) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

4/13/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

3/31/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $387.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

