Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ: ATAX) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/19/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “
  • 4/13/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “
  • 4/7/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “
  • 4/1/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “
  • 3/31/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/21/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “
  • 3/1/2022 – America First Multifamily Investors is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $387.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.