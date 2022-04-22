Analyzing Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Gemini Group Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.45 $55.96 million $0.48 39.31 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and Gemini Group Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

Gemini Group Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

