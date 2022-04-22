Analyzing FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 9.58 $50.28 million $1.11 23.59

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 3 1 3.00

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Brigham Minerals 31.19% 7.55% 6.84%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

