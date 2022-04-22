Analyzing Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fiserv and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.22% 11.60% 4.95% Logiq -53.89% -65.32% -54.13%

Risk & Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 9 15 0 2.63 Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus target price of $127.04, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Logiq.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $16.23 billion 4.08 $1.33 billion $1.99 50.97 Logiq $37.35 million 0.39 -$20.13 million ($0.96) -0.66

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fiserv beats Logiq on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Logiq (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

