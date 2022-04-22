Analyzing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joby Aviation and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 274.62%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Risk & Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 15,738.11 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lilium beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.