Analyzing LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) & Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) and LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of LL Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LL Flooring shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Builders FirstSource and LL Flooring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 8.67% 39.10% 19.57% LL Flooring 3.62% 16.09% 6.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Builders FirstSource and LL Flooring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A LL Flooring 0 1 0 0 2.00

LL Flooring has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given LL Flooring’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LL Flooring is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Builders FirstSource and LL Flooring’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $19.89 billion 0.55 $1.73 billion $8.51 7.33 LL Flooring $1.15 billion 0.38 $41.70 million $1.42 10.23

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than LL Flooring. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LL Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LL Flooring has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats LL Flooring on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name. The company also offers gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes; and siding, metal, and concrete products, such as vinyl, composite, and wood siding products, as well as exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it provides other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to professionals on behalf of homeowners. As of February 18, 2022, we operated 428 stores in the Unites States. The company also offers its products through its customer relationship center, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

