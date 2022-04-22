Analyzing Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

This table compares Marvell Technology and SkyWater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 11.39 -$421.03 million ($0.54) -111.02 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 1.60 -$50.70 million ($2.29) -2.86

SkyWater Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWater Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -9.44% 5.60% 3.96% SkyWater Technology -31.13% -72.76% -15.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 3 25 0 2.89 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Marvell Technology currently has a consensus target price of $97.76, suggesting a potential upside of 63.07%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 179.05%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.