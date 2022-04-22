Analyzing Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) & Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 6.50% 19.10% 11.68% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -73.80% -45.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and Tempest Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $444.08 million 0.75 $28.85 million $1.43 11.95 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.30 million N/A N/A

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Tempest Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nature’s Sunshine Products and Tempest Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.36%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,345.31%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Tempest Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, a key cellular enzyme that regulates the innate immune response in tumors. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

