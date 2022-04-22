Analyzing Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.60 $11.90 million N/A N/A Texas Community Bancshares $12.25 million 4.55 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.45% 5.82% 1.09% Texas Community Bancshares 4.23% 1.13% 0.15%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

