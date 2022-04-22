Analyzing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.64% -1.55% Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57%

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Excellon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 N/A N/A Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.72 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.46

Seabridge Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seabridge Gold and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Excellon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.