Analyzing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Privia Health Group and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Privia Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 65.68%. UpHealth has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 963.54%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26% UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.77 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -13.61 UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Summary

UpHealth beats Privia Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.