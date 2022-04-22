Analyzing Vera Therapeutics (VERA) and Its Rivals

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vera Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vera Therapeutics N/A -84.75% -40.21% Vera Therapeutics Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

This table compares Vera Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vera Therapeutics N/A -$32.61 million -1.62 Vera Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.63

Vera Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vera Therapeutics. Vera Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vera Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vera Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics Competitors 6112 20662 43012 857 2.55

Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.77%. Given Vera Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Vera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

