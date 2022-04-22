Analyzing Vy Global Growth (VYGG) and The Competition

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vy Global Growth to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Vy Global Growth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vy Global Growth
|N/A
|$18.43 million
|19.19
|Vy Global Growth Competitors
|$1.23 billion
|$71.90 million
|-16.70
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vy Global Growth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vy Global Growth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vy Global Growth Competitors
|173
|677
|953
|20
|2.45
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Vy Global Growth’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vy Global Growth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Vy Global Growth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vy Global Growth
|N/A
|-41.70%
|1.49%
|Vy Global Growth Competitors
|49.62%
|-28.80%
|2.69%
Risk & Volatility
Vy Global Growth has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vy Global Growth’s rivals have a beta of -0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
85.5% of Vy Global Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Vy Global Growth rivals beat Vy Global Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Vy Global Growth (Get Rating)
Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
