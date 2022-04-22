Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angi by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Angi by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.75. Angi has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

