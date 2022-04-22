Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($55.95) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.
AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($40.98) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.29) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,677.50 ($47.85).
LON AAL opened at GBX 3,573.50 ($46.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,860.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,294.65. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($65.01). The company has a market cap of £47.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
