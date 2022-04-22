Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,200 ($41.63) to GBX 3,000 ($39.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 3,450 ($44.89) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.54) to GBX 3,600 ($46.84) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,247.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.62. 793,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.