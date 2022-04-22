Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.34) to GBX 4,300 ($55.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,222.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

