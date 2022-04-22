Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.
See Also
