Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.