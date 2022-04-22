Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 53,397 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 240,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

