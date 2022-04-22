Anthem, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Anthem in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.76. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anthem to $586.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $522.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

