Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $586.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $586.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.95.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $522.87 on Friday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.