Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at UBS Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,451.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

